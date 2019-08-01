Imran Khan soldier of Quaid-i-Azam in new Pakistan: Dr. Firdous

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is sepoy of Q uaid-e-Azam in new Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is sepoy of Q uaid-e-Azam in new Pakistan.She said this while talking to media men here Thursday.She said precious assets are being preserved.

History is being passed on to new generation by preserving precious pictures. Historical heritage is being preserved through digitalization. Whosoever has knowledge about Pakistan wants to know about Quaid-e-Azam.She held " it is need of hour and we have brought innovation in record.

The freedom of Pakistan is tale of unprecedented sacrifices .Imran Khan is striving to make Pakistan a country as dreamt by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah..She said the real freedom of the people of Pakistan is connected with economic stability and the government is fully committed in this regard.

She said the reform agenda of the government in the country is reflection of the vision of Quaid-i-Azam.

She said new Pakistan is linked with the concept of Quaid-i-Azam.She remarked " Imran Khan is soldier of Quaid-e-Azam in new Pakistan. Imran Khan is heading Pakistan towards stability and now rare pictures of Quaid-e-Azam are available on internet.

The pictures of Quaid-e-Azam will serve as major source of information for new generation.Imran Khan is pursuing mission of Quaid-e-Azam and he has no political agenda;. Imran Khan is contesting the case of next generation in the national interest. The real independence will be there only when Pakistan makes progress on economic front, she added.