Imran Khan Spent Whole Life Struggling Against Corrupts: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 09, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a fighter who had spent his whole life struggling against corrupt mafias

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a fighter who had spent his whole life struggling against corrupt mafias.

Addressing the office bearers and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf from across Sindh at the Governor House, he said workers had always stood by side of their captain Imran Khan.

He said today when the dacoits and robbers had gathered to challenge Imran's war against corruption, workers had expressed their commitment to support the PM.

Speaking on the occasion, federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi said the days of the most wanted criminals who robbed the wealth of nation had been numbered.

He said Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi had conducted successful Sindh march in difficult situation and met each of the worker from the province.

"I have spent over 20 years of my life with Imran Khan and the most important lesson I learned from him is Self Believe", Ali Zaidi said.

