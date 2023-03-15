Imran Khan spoiled social norms, misled youth: Rana Tanveer

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Vocational Training Rana Tanveer Hussain Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has misled the party workers and youth of the country with open falsehood narratives.

In a statement, he said that PTI has a violent mentality and should be banned, Imran Khan has ruined our social fabric.

He said that we kept hearing "rule of law" all the time, yet Khan continued to flout the directives of the courts.

Tanveer said, "I have never seen such a shameless and cowardly political figure in my political career," adding that Imran Khan was evading legal arrest by using innocent workers as his shield.

He said that the violent PTI workers used petrol bombs to attack courts and Law Enforcement Agencies. He requested the judiciary to take notice.