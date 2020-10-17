Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the creation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the public meeting of Gujranwala proved that only Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing against the status quo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said the creation of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the public meeting of Gujranwala proved that only Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing against the status quo.

Imran Khan and the people were on one side, and the corrupt elements were on the other side, he said in a tweet.