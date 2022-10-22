UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Stands Exposed After ECP Verdict In Tosha Khana Case: Muqam

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Imran Khan stands exposed after ECP verdict in Tosha Khana case: Muqam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday said that Imran Khan's corruption, loot and plunder, and lust for money had been exposed before the masses after the historic judgment of the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Tosha Khana case.

Addressing a press conference here, Amir Muqam said that Imran Khan was found guilty of corrupt practices in Tosha Khana case in a unanimous verdict passed by the five members bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

The PM aide said the gifts received by Imran Khan as Prime Minister should have been deposited in Tosha Khana rather than kept in personal possession. These gifts were not Imran's personal but official property, which should have been kept in Tosha Khana by him rather than selling it at throwaway prices or keeping them in personal possession.

He said Imran Khan had concealed facts from the ECP and failed to mention Tosha Khana's gifts in his nomination forms. Muqam said Imran Khan had lost the national assembly's seat and was proved as lair after he was found guilty of corrupt practices.

"Imran Khan had deceived masses in the name of fighting corruption and ECP's verdict proved his involvement in corrupt practices," he said asking him (Imran Khan) to immediately return all Tosha Khan gifts.

He said Imran Khan's participation in a by-election from more Constituencies was against the sanctity of the parliamentary system and the rights of voters. He said contesting elections in more than one constituency showed that Imran Khan had no trust in the party leadership and wanted to become one-man show.

He said Imran Khan's demands for an early election proved mere slogans as he questioned him for not dissolving KP and Punjab Assemblies when he was the prime minister. He said the people of Pakistan had rejected PTI agitation after ECP verdict and kept their distance from it.

Muqam said it was better for Imran Khan to focus on relief and rehabilitation operations for the assistance of over 30 million flood victims especially in KP and Punjab as harsh winter was around the corner rather than wasting his energy in aimless agitation politics.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to address the inherited challenges and make the country economically powerful.

To a question about the Swat situation, he said that no compromise would be made on peace and law and order situation. He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially Swat had rendered great sacrifices for the country. The people of Swat wanted peace and the government would ensure peace at all costs.

