Imran Khan stands firm with Palestine

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :PTI leader and Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh in a video statement released on Friday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan assured full support to the Prime Minister of Palestine.

Israel's atrocities against our Palestinian Muslim continue, Halim Adil Sheikh said, adding Prime Minister Imran Khan played the role as world leader on this situation.

"We have never heard such a strong voice before, during the regime of former PM Nawaz Sharif, delegations used to visit Israel." said Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as a leader for all Muslims, Sheikh articulated, recounting that Pakistan will soon become a welfare state like Madina.

Those who looted this country are fleeing to London, PTI Leader added, saying that the Prime Minister stands firm with Palestine on the issue of Israel.