Imran Khan Stands On Right Side Of History: AJK PM

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2022 | 08:07 PM

AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was stood on the right side of history and the whole nation stood behind him like a solid rock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Friday said Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was stood on the right side of history and the whole nation stood behind him like a solid rock.

Conspiracies could not weaken his resolve as he was a man of strong nerves, PM Naizi said while talking to his ministers Sardar Fahim Akhtar Rabbani, Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Chaudhry Azhar Sadiq, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Chaudhry Akhlaq, Muhammad Akmal Sargala, Zafar Iqbal Malik Ali Khan Chughtai, and others, according to a press release.

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) prime minister said Imran Khan had raised the nation's prestige and taken the country out of the crisis. Hurdles were being created in his way but (God willing) he would emerge victorious in this battle, he added.

He said conspiracies being hatched against Imran Khan were meant to destabilize the country. "External forces want to weaken the country by removing Imran Khan from his office," he said, adding the Pakistani nation would stand shoulder to shoulder with him.

Praising Imran Khan for unwavering struggle against Islamophobia, the AJK PM said, "Imran Khan is the only leader of the Muslim world who campaigned against Islamophobia that led to approval of the historic resolution against Islamophobia by the UN General Assembly."Imran Khan, he said, was not only an ambassador of Kashmiris but also a true benefactor of the Kashmiri nation. The people of Kashmir would also never disappoint their benefactor, he added.

