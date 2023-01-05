Imran Khan striving to mislead youth under 'unfulfilled agenda' : Federal Minister Javed Latif

Federal Minister Javed Latif on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was striving to mislead the youth under his "unfulfilled agenda"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was striving to mislead the youth under his "unfulfilled agenda".

It was also part of his (Imran) agenda to spread chaos and anarchy in the country, the minister said in a news statement.

He said Imran Khan had been exposed before the people who knew that it was him who played havoc with the national economy and security.

The minister alleged Imran Khan was giving twist to the facts of the Wazirabad incident.

On the contrary, he said the country was blessed with visionary leaders like former Prime Ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif who got global acclaim for their visions and initiatives.

Javed said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif had offered unmatched sacrifices for making country's defense impregnable and upholding the supremacy of the constitution.