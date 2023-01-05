UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Striving To Mislead Youth Under 'unfulfilled Agenda' : Federal Minister Javed Latif

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Imran Khan striving to mislead youth under 'unfulfilled agenda' : Federal Minister Javed Latif

Federal Minister Javed Latif on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was striving to mislead the youth under his "unfulfilled agenda"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Javed Latif on Thursday claimed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was striving to mislead the youth under his "unfulfilled agenda".

It was also part of his (Imran) agenda to spread chaos and anarchy in the country, the minister said in a news statement.

He said Imran Khan had been exposed before the people who knew that it was him who played havoc with the national economy and security.

The minister alleged Imran Khan was giving twist to the facts of the Wazirabad incident.

On the contrary, he said the country was blessed with visionary leaders like former Prime Ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif who got global acclaim for their visions and initiatives.

Javed said Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif had offered unmatched sacrifices for making country's defense impregnable and upholding the supremacy of the constitution.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Wazirabad

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Amiri visits Bin Ghalib facility to discu ..

Sarah Al Amiri visits Bin Ghalib facility to discuss future of automation and ma ..

33 minutes ago
 State of emergency declared in storm-battered Cali ..

State of emergency declared in storm-battered California

1 minute ago
 Turkish, Mongolian flag carriers ink code share ag ..

Turkish, Mongolian flag carriers ink code share agreement

1 minute ago
 Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) urges tax ..

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) urges taxpayers to file WHT returns for ..

1 minute ago
 30 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punj ..

30 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab

1 minute ago
 Average Price of Russian Oil Urals in 2022 Grows 1 ..

Average Price of Russian Oil Urals in 2022 Grows 10.3% Year-on-Year - Finance Mi ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.