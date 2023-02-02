UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Strongly Condemns Arrest Of Sheikh Rashid

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 02, 2023 | 04:54 PM

Imran Khan strongly condemns arrest of Sheikh Rashid

The PTI Chairman has raised question about the role of the interim government and it's impartiality.

LAHORE (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 2nd, 2023) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday strongly condemed the arrest of Pakistan Awami League Chief.

Imran Khan bashed the interim government, calling it biased. He pointed out that such interim government was never imposed upon them ever in the country's history.

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote, "Strongly condemn arrest of Sh Rasheed.Never in our history have we had such a biased, vindictive Caretaker govt appt by totally discredited ECP.

Question is can Pak afford a street movement which we are being pushed towards at a time when we have been bankrupted by Imported Govt?,".

His reaction after Sheikh Rashid, one of his close allies, was arrested from Islamabad. He was arrested in a case registered against him over charges of accusing Asif Ali Zardari of behind behind the third plot for assassination of the PTI Chief.

The police booked him on a complaint lodged by the PPP divisional president in Islamabad.

