Imran Khan struggling for welfare state envisioned of founding father: Dr Qadri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was struggling for modern welfare state envisioned of founding father Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Pakistan was created through a long struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers but not incidentally, he said while talking to ptv news.

The minister said the great nations always remembered and celebrated their days including Pakistan Day with zeal, fervor, and enthusiasm.

He said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, during the speech on August 11, 1947 talked about equal rights of all religions including minorities. There was no restriction on prayers and worships of any religion in Pakistan, he added.

Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam said Quaid-e-Azam's leadership was an exemplary, who always thought for bright future of Pakistani nation.

He said Pakistan Day was an occasion for every individual to revive commitment to work for the country's development and uplift.