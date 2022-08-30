Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday submitted his comments in response to a show-cause notice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on his objectionable remarks about a woman judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Tuesday submitted his comments in response to a show-cause notice of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on his objectionable remarks about a woman judge.

The PTI chief, in his reply, stated that he did not believe in hurting the sentiments of judges.

He was ready to withdraw his words about the judge if these were inappropriate.

He prayed the court to view his remarks in accordance with the original context. Imran Khan said he had been honouring the law throughout his life and also believed in the independence of the judiciary.

He prayed the court to withdraw its show-cause notice. The comments were filed through his lawyer Hamid Khan.

It may be mentioned here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had served a show-cause notice to Imran Khan on his threatening remarks about woman judge Zeba Chaudhry, who was hearing Shahbaz Gill's remand case.

The IHC had formed a five-member larger bench and summoned Imran Khan in a personal capacity on August 31.