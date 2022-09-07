Imran Khan submits new answer in contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan on Wednesday submitted his new answer to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in contempt of court case with regard to his threatening remarks about a woman judge.

In his 19-page answer, Imran Khan expressed regret over the words spoken about additional district and session judge Zeba Chaudhry and said that the remarks came out unintentionally. He didn't intend to hurt the sentiments of the judge.

Imran Khan assured the court that in future he would act very carefully in such cases. He said he had never given or would give such a statement in the future that would have an affect on pending court case.

He further wrote that I couldn't even think of running a malicious campaign against the judiciary and prayed the court accept his explanation. Courts always recognize the Islamic principles of forgiveness and tolerance, he said, adding that those Islamic principles would also apply to this case as well.

The answer said the court gave me an opportunity to submit a supplementary reply but it was used for political points scoring. Chairman PTI Imran Khan has submitted a 19-page reply in the Islamabad High Court.

It should be noted here that on August 31, the larger bench of IHC had declared Imran Khan's interim response unsatisfactory and ordered him to submit the answer again by September 8.