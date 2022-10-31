UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Submits Reply In Supreme Court In Contempt Of Court Case

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2022 | 10:21 PM

Imran Khan submits reply in Supreme Court in contempt of court case

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday submitted a reply to the Supreme Court in connection with a contempt of court case filed against him by the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday submitted a reply to the Supreme Court in connection with a contempt of court case filed against him by the government.

In his reply, Imran expressed his lack of knowledge of any assurance reportedly made on his behalf to the Supreme Court regarding the protest.

He said that he was not aware of any undertaking submitted by his party on his behalf that the long march would not proceed to the D-Chowk.

He stated that he was not aware of any statement or undertaking that had been made before the court on behalf of the senior leadership of the PTI or on his behalf during the course of the May 25 long march, nor of the details, including with regard to the D Chowk area issued by the SC.

He said that there was no question of him knowingly violating an undertaking made before the court or not following its order.

He also sought time till November 3 to file a detailed response into the matter.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's lawyers Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry requested the court to remove their Names from the case.

In an application submitted today, Babar Awan said that he was not nominated in any of the investigation reports prepared by the police or intelligence agencies.

He said that the allegations leveled against them by the government prosecutor were baseless and did not hold any value.

Advocate Faisal Chaudhry said that he was a lawyer, not a respondent in the case and hence his name should be removed.

It is to pertinent to mention here that the Federal government had filed a petition against Imran Khan for allegedly violating the apex court's May 25 order regarding PTI's long march.

