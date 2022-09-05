UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Suggests Three Measures To Check Floods, Fight Climate Change

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 12:00 AM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Former prime minister and chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has suggested three measures to check floods and fight against climatic change through construction of dams, improvement of drainage system and extensive tree plantation across the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Iqbal Stadium here on Sunday night, he said that his government had credit to start construction of dams with a gap of 50-year. If he got a chance, he would complete all these dams on top priority basis, he added.

He said that PTI would raise funds for help of the flood victims and in this connection he would also participate in a telethon on next Sunday.

PTI chief Imran Khan said that his government had launched 10 billion tree plantation project to minimise the ill impact of climatic change in this region.

He said that he had a compressive plan for industrialisation with a focus on foreign direct investment. "Industrialisation is the only solution to enhance national exports through which we could earn much-needed Dollars and get rid of International Monetary Fund (IMF)," he added.

He said that his government was fully aware of the importance of agriculture sector and provided basic inputs to the farming community and in return, "we harvested maximum yield of four major crops. It also played an instrumental role in mitigating the sufferings of the farming community and bringing prosperity in the country."Later, PTI chief visited the residence of local industrialist Omar Nazar Shah and offered condolence on the sad demise.

