Imran Khan summons party leaders for meeting at Bani Gala

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 12th, 2022) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday summoned a meeting of party leaders.

Imran Khan summoned the meeting at his Bani Gala residence to discuss the current political situation.

The sources said that former Federal ministers Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhary, Shibli Faraz and other PTI leaders would attend the meeting.

The participants would brief Imran Khan about the Election Commission contempt case and Shahbaz Gill’s case. The meeting will also discuss Tehreek-e-Insaf movement and protest against rising inflation.

Earlier in the day, an Anti-terrorism court extended interim bail of Imran Khan until September 20 after he appeared before the court in a case related to threatening a female judge.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas took up the case after a gap with counsel representing Imran Khan, Babar Awan, arguing that his client appeared before the court.

However, the prosecutor who was representing the state asked the court to cancel Imran Khan’s bail, arguing that his failure to appear before the investigation team probing the matter despite issuing three notices to him.

On August 20, Imran Khan was booked by Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad.