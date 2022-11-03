UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Survives Assassination Attempt In Wazirabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 03, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Imran Khan survives assassination attempt in Wazirabad

Two PTI leaders including Senator Faisal have also fallen injured.

Gujranwala: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 3rd, 2022) PTI Imran Khan sustained bullet injured after three bullets hit him on his legs near PTI reception in Wazirabad.

The spot witnessed chaotic scenes near the PTI reception in Gujranwala.

The sources say that Imran Khan has recieved three bullets on his leg. Now, he has been shifted to hospital.

The latest reports suggested that Khan sustained bullet injuries on his leg.

Another PTI leaders were also left injured during the attack.

Another PTI leader was also shot who is said to be critically injured.

The local police said that the suspect who opened fire on Khan's container was arrested.

Several other people, including PTI leader Faisal Javed, also sustained injuries.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Injured Attack Imran Khan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Gujranwala Wazirabad

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Gujr ..

Interior Minister condemns firing incident at Gujranwala

13 minutes ago
 Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Homes qua ..

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Homes qualify for main final

13 minutes ago
 German Ambassador lauds PAF professionalism, excep ..

German Ambassador lauds PAF professionalism, exceptional progress made through i ..

13 minutes ago
 UN Resident Coordinator pays welcome call-on Chair ..

UN Resident Coordinator pays welcome call-on Chairman NDMA

13 minutes ago
 DC Haripur kicks off three days sports gala in Cen ..

DC Haripur kicks off three days sports gala in Central Jail

16 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akthar praises Pakistan team for a great co ..

Shoaib Akthar praises Pakistan team for a great comeback

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.