Imran Khan survives assassination attempt in Wazirabad

Gujranwala: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 3rd, 2022) PTI Imran Khan sustained bullet injured after three bullets hit him on his legs near PTI reception in Wazirabad.

The local police said that the suspect who opened fire on Khan's container was arrested.

Several other people, including PTI leader Faisal Javed, also sustained injuries.

(Details to follow)