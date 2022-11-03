UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Sustains Bullet Injury, Shifted To Hospital

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 03, 2022 | 05:14 PM

Imran Khan sustains bullet injury, shifted to hospital

The shocking incident has taken place near PTI's reception in Gujranwala.

Gujranwala: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Nov 3rd, 2022) PTI Imran Khan sustained bullet injured after he was hit near PTI reception in Gujranwala.

The spot witnessed chaotic scenes near the PTI reception in Gujranwala.

The latest reports suggested that Khan sustained bullet injuries on his leg.

Another PTI leaders were also left injured during the attack.

Another PTI leader was also shot who is said to be critically injured.

The local police said that the suspect who opened fire on Khan's container was arrested.

Several other people, including PTI leader Faisal Javed, also sustained injuries.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Injured Attack Imran Khan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Gujranwala

Recent Stories

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the ..

Geniemeow Conjures Up Incredible Discounts for the realme 11.11 Wish Come True S ..

37 minutes ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israr ..

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: Abbas takes five; Umar, Israrullah score centuries on round ..

1 hour ago
 Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, s ..

Man arrested for allegedly raping mother-in-law, setting her on fire

1 hour ago
 Project launched to connect Islamabad's different ..

Project launched to connect Islamabad's different sectors with Metro Bus

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirc ..

Rana Sanaullah's claim to put Imran Khan into Mirchi ward of Mach jail goes vira ..

2 hours ago
 Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will ..

Long March: Asad Umar says historic gathering will take place in Islamabad

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.