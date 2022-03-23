Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking bold steps to elevate Pakistan's image around the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is taking bold steps to elevate Pakistan's image around the world.

The PM is facing criticism of Opposition party leaders after introduction of open foreign policy of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Appreciating the strong leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), he said PM Imran Khan had refused to allow the United States for using airspace against Afghanistan.

He said Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after the strong decision of PM Imran Khan, have launched a negative campaign against the popular Government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf(PTI).

The SAPM said that Imran Khan is taking all the steps in the larger interest of this country.

Blasting the policies of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Peoples Party, he said the last regimes of PPP and PML-N, could not present Pakistan's soft image in the world.

He said the most developed nations of the world had started acknowledging the efforts of PM Imran Khan, for war on terrorism and peace in Afghanistan. Commenting on the statement of Mossavi about Nawaz Sharif, he said Mossavi had given negative statement against Nawaz Sharif but now, he is reversing the statement. To a question about weak rule of law, he said there is a need to implement concrete accountability system to achieve progress. He said the PTI government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan is working for supremacy of law in the country.