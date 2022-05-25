UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Taking Revenge Of His Ouster Under Garb Of Long March: Nisar Ahmad Khuro

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2022 | 11:13 PM

Imran Khan taking revenge of his ouster under garb of long march: Nisar Ahmad Khuro

President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Chapter Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuro Wednesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was taking revenge his ouster through no-confidence move under the garb of long march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :President Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Sindh Chapter Senator Nisar Ahmad Khuro Wednesday said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was taking revenge his ouster through no-confidence move under the garb of long march.

The PPP leader said it was now the former Prime Minister's turn that he should show the three million people's march to the capital.

In his exclusive chat with APP, the PPP Senator said a brave leader was one who used to attend an international forum and defends his country at all fronts.

Khuro said that Imran Khan's visit to Russia had been defended by Chairman PPP and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his recent visit to United States of America.

The Senator said Imran Khan did not have as many people in long march with him which he claimed.

He said Imran Khan did not do anything for the people during his tenure, adding that what did he done in the last three years that external interference led his removal.

Nisar Khuro rejected Imran Khan's notion of external conspiracy hatched out against him after his visit to Russia.

"If Imran Khan wished, he could be announced the election before the no-confidence motion against him in the National Assembly as he had a coalition government.

