Imran Khan taking wise, tough decisions to deal with coronavirus: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Thursday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking strict wise decisions to control spread of the pandemic and to overcome the economic crisis engulfing the country .

Talking to a private news channel, Minister Railway claimed that the Federal government has taken corrective measures as compared to Sindh government in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The government has taken acknowledge able steps keeping in view the health safety of people and economic situation of the country which was appreciated globally, he mentioned.

He said that all political parties should cooperate with federal government to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Sheikh Rasheed said that we needed to form a join strategy to eliminate this natural diseases, otherwise all segments of society; the common people, the government and opposition would be equally vulnerable to it.

"To fight for diseases we need to shut down politics for some period of time," he emphasised.

Replying a question, the railways minister said whosoever was involved in the sugar and wheat crises should get an exemplary punishment.

The PTI-led government has taken a landmark step by exposing sugar mafia to set an example, he added.

He further said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched an inquiry against his own party members. This is one of the major development, but there is still a long way to go.

Ministers including me, if found involved in corruption, will have to face strict action by the prime minister", he remarked.