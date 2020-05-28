UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan Taking Wise, Tough Decisions To Deal With Coronavirus: Sheikh Rasheed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th May 2020 | 11:20 AM

Imran Khan taking wise, tough decisions to deal with coronavirus: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Thursday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking strict wise decisions to control spread of the pandemic and to overcome the economic crisis engulfing the country .

Talking to a private news channel, Minister Railway claimed that the Federal government has taken corrective measures as compared to Sindh government in order to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

The government has taken acknowledge able steps keeping in view the health safety of people and economic situation of the country which was appreciated globally, he mentioned.

He said that all political parties should cooperate with federal government to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Sheikh Rasheed said that we needed to form a join strategy to eliminate this natural diseases, otherwise all segments of society; the common people, the government and opposition would be equally vulnerable to it.

"To fight for diseases we need to shut down politics for some period of time," he emphasised.

Replying a question, the railways minister said whosoever was involved in the sugar and wheat crises should get an exemplary punishment.

The PTI-led government has taken a landmark step by exposing sugar mafia to set an example, he added.

He further said the Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched an inquiry against his own party members. This is one of the major development, but there is still a long way to go.

Ministers including me, if found involved in corruption, will have to face strict action by the prime minister", he remarked.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister All Government Wheat Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Ethiopian President on Na ..

8 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s dynamism helps it beat the ..

23 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Azerbaijan President on R ..

23 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 28 May 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition forces intercept Houthi drones targ ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.