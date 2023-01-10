UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Terms Coalition Govt's Statement Of Attacking Taliban-govt As "irresponsible"

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 10, 2023 | 04:53 PM

Imran Khan terms coalition govt's statement of attacking Taliban-govt as "irresponsible"

The former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman has stressed upon cooperation with the neighboring country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrfuPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 10th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan termed the statement of coalition government about attacking Taliban-led Afghanistan government as "irresponsible".

The former Prime Minister said that cooperation with the neighboring nation was important. He emphasized upon cooperation with the neighboring country.

He made these remarks in reaction to the coalition government's statement on Tuesday.

Pakistan had earlier .raised concerns over Kabul's harbouring of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and not implementing its promise of ensuring that its land is not used for terrorism.

TTP has violated the ceasefire with Pakistan and increased terror activities across the country, leaving several people dead and scores of others injured, despite the government's "zero-tolerance" policy.

He stated that the ministers were issuing irresponsible statements that they were planning to attack Afghanistan.

"if the Afghan government stops cooperation with [Pakistan], then we will have a never-ending war on our hands," said Khan while addressing a seminar, which he addressed via video link from Lahore.

(Details to follow)

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Injured Dead Attack Imran Khan Afghanistan Kabul Militants Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister From Government

Recent Stories

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," say ..

"Our numbers are complete in Punjab Assembly," says Atta Tarar

16 minutes ago
 Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

1 hour ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

1 hour ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.