(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman has stressed upon cooperation with the neighboring country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrfuPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 10th, 2023) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan termed the statement of coalition government about attacking Taliban-led Afghanistan government as "irresponsible".

The former Prime Minister said that cooperation with the neighboring nation was important. He emphasized upon cooperation with the neighboring country.

He made these remarks in reaction to the coalition government's statement on Tuesday.

Pakistan had earlier .raised concerns over Kabul's harbouring of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants and not implementing its promise of ensuring that its land is not used for terrorism.

TTP has violated the ceasefire with Pakistan and increased terror activities across the country, leaving several people dead and scores of others injured, despite the government's "zero-tolerance" policy.

He stated that the ministers were issuing irresponsible statements that they were planning to attack Afghanistan.

"if the Afghan government stops cooperation with [Pakistan], then we will have a never-ending war on our hands," said Khan while addressing a seminar, which he addressed via video link from Lahore.

(Details to follow)