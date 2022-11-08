UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Terms FIR Registered Against Attack On His Life As “farcical”

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 08, 2022 | 05:40 PM

The PTI Chairman has vowed to continue his struggle that even the fear of death could not stop him from his mission for making Pakistan a welfare state.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2022) Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday termed the FIR registered against assassination attempt on his life as “farcical”.

Imran Khan said he dream of seeing his country as a progressing welfare state and his struggle throughout had been to make this dream a reality for the nation.

Taking to Twitter, Khan wrote, “On the issue of the farcical FIR my lawyers will give my position. All my life I dreamt of seeing my country as a prospering welfare state & my struggle throughout has been to make this dream a reality for my nation. Today the nation has awakened, understood & risen,”.

In another Tweet, the PTI Chairman made it clear that no fear of death could stop him from his struggle.

He tweeted, “in support of my message of justice, freedom & national sovereignty. When we are so close to our goal no fear or threat of death can stop my struggle. Our peaceful.protests & dialogue are only for Pakistan's Haqeeqi Azadi,”.

He also said, “For the future of Pakistan the doors of PTI are open to all democratic loving forces to join our struggle for Justice, rule of law & freedom from foreign subservience - our goal of Haqeeqi Azadi,”.

The PTI leaders had earlier rejected the FIR registered against attack on their leader Khan, terming it as a “useless piece of paper”. They said that the Names given by their leader Khan were not mentioned in the FIR, so it lost the worth.

