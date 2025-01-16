Imran Khan terms meeting of Barrister Gohar, KP CM Gandapur with COAS Gen Asim Munir as positive step

(@Abdulla99267510)

PTI founder and former Prime Minister says such engagements are crucial for country's stability

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday termed the meeting between PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Army Chief General Asim Munir as a positive step.

After meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar spoke informally to the media outside the jail and said, “I have just returned after meeting the PTI founder in Adiala Jail.”

Barrister Gohar stated that Imran Khan told journalists about a meeting he had at a certain place.

He further explained that “Whenever I meet someone, I only disclose it when Khan Sahib instructs me to do so.”

Barrister Gohar emphasized that “Wherever I go and whatever I do, it is solely for the PTI founder and according to his directives.”

He added that Imran Khan considers the meeting as a positive step, saying that “Such engagements are crucial for the country's stability.”

Dialogue for stability

Barrister Gohar stated that “Our doors for dialogue were always open, but the other side had closed theirs.

If talks have now begun and progress is made, it will be beneficial for the country’s stability,”.

He reiterated PTI’s two key demands including formation of judicial commission and investigation into specific incidents that took place on May 9 and November 24 to November 27.

Direct negotiations with establishment

PTI Chairman confirmed his meeting with the Army Chief, saying: “Ali Amin Gandapur and I met the Army Chief in Peshawar. We presented our entire case before him.”

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan described direct negotiations with the establishment as a positive step, stating that the other side has shown a constructive response.

“If dialogue has begun, it is a good sign. All our demands have been presented.”

PTI leadership engages in further discussions

After meeting Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar proceeded to Parliament House, where he met PTI’s negotiation committee head, Omar Ayub.

During this meeting, Gohar conveyed a special message from the PTI founder to the negotiation committee.

According to the reports, Omar Ayub is expected to hold an important press conference soon.