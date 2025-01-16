Open Menu

Imran Khan Terms Meeting Of Barrister Gohar, KP CM Gandapur With COAS Gen Asim Munir As Positive Step

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 16, 2025 | 09:09 PM

Imran Khan terms meeting of Barrister Gohar, KP CM Gandapur with COAS Gen Asim Munir as positive step

PTI founder and former Prime Minister says such engagements are crucial for country's stability

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 16th, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday termed the meeting between PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Army Chief General Asim Munir as a positive step.

After meeting Imran Khan at Adiala Jail, Barrister Gohar spoke informally to the media outside the jail and said, “I have just returned after meeting the PTI founder in Adiala Jail.”

Barrister Gohar stated that Imran Khan told journalists about a meeting he had at a certain place.

He further explained that “Whenever I meet someone, I only disclose it when Khan Sahib instructs me to do so.”

Barrister Gohar emphasized that “Wherever I go and whatever I do, it is solely for the PTI founder and according to his directives.”

He added that Imran Khan considers the meeting as a positive step, saying that “Such engagements are crucial for the country's stability.”

Dialogue for stability

Barrister Gohar stated that “Our doors for dialogue were always open, but the other side had closed theirs.

If talks have now begun and progress is made, it will be beneficial for the country’s stability,”.

He reiterated PTI’s two key demands including formation of judicial commission and investigation into specific incidents that took place on May 9 and November 24 to November 27.

Direct negotiations with establishment

PTI Chairman confirmed his meeting with the Army Chief, saying: “Ali Amin Gandapur and I met the Army Chief in Peshawar. We presented our entire case before him.”

Barrister Gohar Ali Khan described direct negotiations with the establishment as a positive step, stating that the other side has shown a constructive response.

“If dialogue has begun, it is a good sign. All our demands have been presented.”

PTI leadership engages in further discussions

After meeting Imran Khan, Barrister Gohar proceeded to Parliament House, where he met PTI’s negotiation committee head, Omar Ayub.

During this meeting, Gohar conveyed a special message from the PTI founder to the negotiation committee.

According to the reports, Omar Ayub is expected to hold an important press conference soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Parliament Jail Progress May November Media All From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan terms meeting of Barrister Gohar, KP CM ..

Imran Khan terms meeting of Barrister Gohar, KP CM Gandapur with COAS Gen Asim M ..

1 minute ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives special recognition fr ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives special recognition from Global Sikh Community

10 minutes ago
 Verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan ..

Verdict in 190m pound reference against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi to be announced ..

10 minutes ago
 At least 50 migrants including 44 Pakistanis kille ..

At least 50 migrants including 44 Pakistanis killed after their boat en route to ..

22 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduate grad ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS’s postgraduate graduation ceremony

25 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group expands cooperation with Kazakh par ..

AD Ports Group expands cooperation with Kazakh partners

25 minutes ago
UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing CEO ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing CEO of Securities and Commodities ..

40 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority accredited as I ..

Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority accredited as ILM approved centre

40 minutes ago
 ERC distributes winter clothing to 2,415 beneficia ..

ERC distributes winter clothing to 2,415 beneficiaries in Albania

40 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group signs Solar Power Purchase Agreement w ..

ADNEC Group signs Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Positive Zero to accelerat ..

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi partners with ne’ma to reduce food ..

DCT Abu Dhabi partners with ne’ma to reduce food waste in tourism, hospitality ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Den ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Denmark

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan