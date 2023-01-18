UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Terms Sindh LG Polls As “manipulated Elections”

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2023

Imran Khan terms Sindh LG polls as “manipulated elections”

The PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister has criticized the PPP and ECP over Sindh LG polls, alleging that massive foul play over delay in results.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2023) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that LG polls were “manipulated elections”, saying that massive foul play was allowed as results were coming out in a staggering delay some for days.

Imran Khan also expressed concerns over fair and free elections in Sindh.

He lashed out at the PPP for interference into the election process and that it did not have commitment to fair elections.

In a series of Tweet, Imran Khan also came down hard upon the ECP over mismanagement and delays in the results.

Imran Khan tweeted, “After getting reports on the latest LG elections in Sindh it is apparent that the PPP has no commitment to fair & free elections. Instead it uses force, blackmail, police harassment, money to get votes. Now also clear why the ECP, Cabal of Crooks & their handlers sabotaged EVMs,”.

In another Tweet, Khan said, “EVMs allow for transparency & immediate results so prevent rigging - engineering of results.

Right now results of LG elections which shd have come out within a few hours at most, were coming out in a staggering delay some for days, allowing for massive foul play,”.

The former PM also tweeted, “If this is the sort of elections ECP, the State & PDM want then the stability that elections are meant to bring will not happen. Instead such manipulated elections will only cause more agitation, polarisation & anarchy,”.

The Election Commission of Pakistan held the second phase of the LG polls in 16 districts of Sindh on Sunday. However, PPP was among other major parties which expressed serious concerns over unusual delay in the results. The PPP and other parties also held the ECP responsible for delay and alleged mismanagement.

It may be mentioned here that it took over 36 hours to ECP to announce results in 236 union committees of Karachi.

The PTI and the JI recorded their protest and held the Sindh government responsible for “mismanagement and rigging” in the LG polls.

