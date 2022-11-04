UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan To Address Nation After Delay In FIR Against Attack On His Life

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 04, 2022 | 03:41 PM

The PTI chairman who is undergoing treatment at a local hospital will address the nation at 4 pm today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman is set address the nation on 4pm today following delay in registration of FIR against assassination attempt on him.

Taking to Twitter, PTI said that the party chairman will address the nation.

The development has taken place after long delay in registration of the FIR.

Imran Khan had earlier accused PM Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior army officer for their involvement behind attack on his life yesterday during the protest march.

The PTI Chairman also demanded that all these people should step down from their position, warning that the PTI would stage countywide protest in case they did not step down from their positions.

More Stories From Pakistan

