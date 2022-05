(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :PTI and former prime minister Imran Khan will address a public meeting on Gohati Ground of the Post-Graduate College, Swabi tomorrow (Monday) at 6:00 P.M.

Besides, KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, provincial ministers, former Federal ministers and members of the parliament will also address the meeting.