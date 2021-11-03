Imran Khan to be premier for next 5 years: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the sole hope of the people and would also be premier for next five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the sole hope of the people and would also be premier for next five years.

In response to the statement of Maryam Aurganzeb, he said the country's exports witnessed zero growth during the five years tenure of the incompetent governments.

In the past, the economy was run on loans borrowed from International Monetary Fund (IMF) instead of enhancing the country's exports, he added.

Gill said World's economy suffered during the corona pandemic but Pakistan's economy stabilized due to the prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government.

The country's exports jumped to US $ 2.471 billion in October, 2021 by registering 17.5 per cent increase, he added.