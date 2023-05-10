Imran Khan to be produced at Islamabad Police Lines Headquarters today

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 10th, 2023) Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will be presented at the Police Line Headquarters in Islamabad for his court hearing due to security reasons, the local administration said on Wednesday.

The hearing will be conducted at the new guest house of the Police Lines, which has been declared a 'court' for the case.

According to the notification, Imran Khan will not be taken to the G-8 or G-11 court complexes, but will be presented before the accountability court and the judicial magistrate at the Police Line Headquarters.

Sources privy to the development revealed that Imran Khan was also shifted to the Police Line new guest house. Large numbers of police contingents have been deployed outside the Police Line Headquarters, and entry into the courtroom will be allowed as per the list. However, it is not yet clear what the criteria of the list are, while coverage of the case will also be allowed as per the will of the judges of the court.

After Imran Khan's arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case from the Islamabad High Court premises where he had reached for his biometrics, there has been a high alert in the twin cities.

The Pakistan Rangers conducted the operation to arrest Imran Khan. The ousted prime minister had been campaigning for early elections in the country since the day his government was removed. Before his departure to Islamabad, Imran Khan had addressed the ISPR and also left a message for his party workers and supporters.

PTI called on supporters to shut down the country against the arrest of Imran Khan. Complying with the call, thousands of party workers and supporters took to the streets, blocked the roads, chanted slogans against the government and demanded the immediate release of Imran Khan. The situation remained tense in major cities, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Karachi, and Faisalabad. Hundreds of his party workers have been arrested.

The Al-Qadir Trust case has been ongoing since 2018 when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an investigation into the trust's land dealings. The investigation revealed irregularities in the sale and purchase of land, with Imran Khan and others named in the case. Later, the Islamabad High Court confirmed the arrest of Imran Khan as legal and issued notices to IGP Islamabad and others for contempt of court. The court also sought a report from government authorities until May 16.