Imran Khan to be tried in special court over alleged cypher conspiracy

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2023) Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday made significant remarks regarding the confessional statement made by Azam Khan, the former principal secretary to the deposed prime minister, which brought to light Imran Khan's alleged conspiracy narrative based on diplomatic matters.

The Interior Minister stated that Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), had attempted to tarnish the reputation of state institutions by involving them in a conspiracy based on diplomatic cypher.

Rana Sanaullah firmly believed that Imran Khan should face consequences for orchestrating this drama.

Azam Khan, who has been missing for the past month, issued a statement claiming that the alleged diplomatic cypher was a "conspiracy" manipulated by the former prime minister to create a false narrative against both the establishment and opposition parties.

The controversy surfaced when Imran Khan, during a PTI workers' gathering on March 27, 2022, displayed a piece of paper and asserted that it contained evidence of an "international conspiracy" to overthrow his government.

In response to Azam Khan's statement, Imran Khan praised the bureaucrat's honesty but reserved judgment until he hears it directly from Azam Khan himself.

Azam Khan recorded his statement under CrPC 164 before a magistrate, although his current whereabouts remain unknown.

According to Rana Sanaullah, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the former foreign minister and PTI Vice Chairman, played a significant role in formulating the alleged diplomatic cypher narrative, implying the involvement of the ruling party in the scheme to serve their vested interests.

The Interior Minister emphasized that Azam Khan's confessional statement highlighted the seriousness of making confidential state documents public, categorizing it as a crime. He further expressed concern that if Imran Khan prioritizes personal gain over national interest, he might be capable of more drastic actions.

Rana Sanaullah also linked the diplomatic cypher conspiracy to the May 9 incident, suggesting that they are interconnected.

He asserted that the former prime minister's confessional statement against Imran Khan is akin to a charge sheet against him, and therefore, the PTI chairman will be held accountable for this crime in the interest of the nation.

As a result of Azam Khan's confessional statement, a case would be registered against Imran Khan, and the state will become the complainant in this matter. Rana Sanaullah declared that the case would be forwarded to a special court for further proceedings.