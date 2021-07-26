UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan To Change Fate Of Kashmir On Ideology Of The State Of 'Madina': Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Imran Khan to change fate of Kashmir on ideology of the state of 'Madina': Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that Inshallah, Imran Khan would change fate of Kashmir on the ideology of state of 'Madina.'Thanking Almighty Allah for the clear victory in the Kashmir elections, he said, a best team would be selected for delivery in Kashmir.

After this great success, now the selection of the team would be an important phase, he tweeted.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Best

Recent Stories

Umrah pilgrimage reopens from Muharram 1st

40 minutes ago

PTI wins AJK legislative assembly election

59 minutes ago

Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco next mon ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Arab youth are early stars of the Tokyo ..

2 hours ago

India reports 39,361 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 July 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.