Imran Khan to change fate of Kashmir on ideology of the state of 'Madina': Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that Inshallah, Imran Khan would change fate of Kashmir on the ideology of state of 'Madina.'Thanking Almighty Allah for the clear victory in the Kashmir elections, he said, a best team would be selected for delivery in Kashmir.

After this great success, now the selection of the team would be an important phase, he tweeted.