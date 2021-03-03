Imran Khan to continue fight against corruption: Senator Faisal Javed

Chairman Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue fight against corruption with full support of tigers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Standing Committee for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue fight against corruption with full support of tigers.

The opposition parties had set a worst example of horse trading in Senate elections, he expressed these views in an interview with a private television channel.

Imran Khan, he said has started the campaign to eliminate menace of corruption from the country.

Voicing serious concerns over echo of sale and purchase of votes, he said Pakistan Peoples Party had used a colossal amount for winning seat of Yusuf Raza Gilani.

The Opposition, he said had broken all records of corruption and it was a worse example of horse trading.

Expressing determination of his party, he said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would continue the drive with help of people to pull out roots of corruption from the society.