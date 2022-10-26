Imran Khan to disrupt development process by holding protests: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said the track record of Imran Khan shows that he has always disrupted the development process in the country by holding protests and marches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said the track record of Imran Khan shows that he has always disrupted the development process in the country by holding protests and marches.

Ahsan Iqbal announced that the general election would be held in October 2023 after conducting a census and demarcation of the Constituencies.

He said the election could not possible in eight months as one-third of the country has been badly affected by floods.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan has not wanted the election date but to create chaos in the country.

Ahsan Iqbal said Imran has been on a mission to politicize the state institutions and hatch conspiracies against them.

"The country needs economical marches rather than 'Fitna' marches," he added.