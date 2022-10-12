Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan would face the action of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) if he violated the law and order situation in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan would face the action of the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) if he violated the law and order situation in the federal capital.

"Imran Khan is trying to create chaos in the country through different tactics and hurling threat of launching a long march towards Islamabad," he said while talking to a news channel.

"Imran Khan is not above the law," he added.

Pakistani law would be applied equally for every citizen in case of violation, he added.

To a question about the U-turns of Imran Khan, he said that PTI leader had made contradictory statements on many occasions.