- Home
- Pakistan
- Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Aleema Khan
Imran Khan To Face All Cases, Emerge Victorious After Proving His Innocence: Aleema Khan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM
Aleema Khan emphasizes upon rule of law, political stability and peace in Pakistan
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2024) Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, said that her brother would face all the cases, would prove his innocence and then would emerge victorious.
“I will not go under house arrest. Release all the prisoners, and if you want to keep me in jail, then do so,” said Aleema Khan while talking to the reporters outside Adiala Jail on Thursday.
She reiterated that Imran Khan would face his cases, prove his innocence and come out.
Aleema Khan further quoted the PTI founder, saying, “Three things are essential for the country’s economy: rule of law, political stability, and peace, which are crucial for economic stability,”.
The statement comes just a day after Trump’s Special Envoy Richard Grenell urged the Pakistan authorities to release Imran Khan from jail. He said that Imran Khan was facing fake cases and was not a traditional politician. Being a cricketer, he said, Imran Khan used to say things straight. He said that the public should be allowed to decide chose their leadership in the country.
Earlier, Barrister Gohar, incumbent chairman of PTI, also made a statement that Imran Khan would fight his all cases and would emerge victorious, ruling out any foreign interference in this regard.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..
Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Aleema Khan2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 5 drug peddlers, 2 liquor suppliers2 minutes ago
-
PITB conducts training for waste management companies2 minutes ago
-
Justice Ali Baqar Najafi takes oath as acting CJ2 minutes ago
-
Sacrifices of Shahdeed BB for restoration of democracy to always be remembered: Ayaz2 minutes ago
-
PBM MD Shaheen Butt pledges prompt case processing, lauds welfare initiatives2 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address issues faced by traders12 minutes ago
-
Mashhood says taking IT industry to $25b top priority12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on wheelie aerial firing under way22 minutes ago
-
Forest Fires in Abbottabad expose negligence, environmental risks22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center; says Dr Khalil Toker32 minutes ago
-
Qaid e Azam day marked with poetry recital at UAJK42 minutes ago