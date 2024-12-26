Open Menu

Imran Khan To Face All Cases, Emerge Victorious After Proving His Innocence: Aleema Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Aleema Khan

Aleema Khan emphasizes upon rule of law, political stability and peace in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2024) Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, said that her brother would face all the cases, would prove his innocence and then would emerge victorious.

“I will not go under house arrest. Release all the prisoners, and if you want to keep me in jail, then do so,” said Aleema Khan while talking to the reporters outside Adiala Jail on Thursday.

She reiterated that Imran Khan would face his cases, prove his innocence and come out.

Aleema Khan further quoted the PTI founder, saying, “Three things are essential for the country’s economy: rule of law, political stability, and peace, which are crucial for economic stability,”.

The statement comes just a day after Trump’s Special Envoy Richard Grenell urged the Pakistan authorities to release Imran Khan from jail. He said that Imran Khan was facing fake cases and was not a traditional politician. Being a cricketer, he said, Imran Khan used to say things straight. He said that the public should be allowed to decide chose their leadership in the country.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar, incumbent chairman of PTI, also made a statement that Imran Khan would fight his all cases and would emerge victorious, ruling out any foreign interference in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail All From Aleema Khan

Recent Stories

Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious af ..

Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Ale ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition conclud ..

Sharjah Archaeology Authority's exhibition concludes in Japan

2 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Mini ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Ci ..

Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..

1 hour ago
 PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Manageme ..

PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..

1 hour ago
 Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in ..

Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza

1 hour ago
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide N ..

Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum

2 hours ago
 Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May ..

Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case

2 hours ago
 PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naee ..

PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..

3 hours ago
 Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan