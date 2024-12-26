Imran Khan to face all cases, emerge victorious after proving his innocence: Aleema Khan

(@Abdulla99267510)

Aleema Khan emphasizes upon rule of law, political stability and peace in Pakistan

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2024) Aleema Khan, the sister of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, said that her brother would face all the cases, would prove his innocence and then would emerge victorious.

“I will not go under house arrest. Release all the prisoners, and if you want to keep me in jail, then do so,” said Aleema Khan while talking to the reporters outside Adiala Jail on Thursday.

She reiterated that Imran Khan would face his cases, prove his innocence and come out.

Aleema Khan further quoted the PTI founder, saying, “Three things are essential for the country’s economy: rule of law, political stability, and peace, which are crucial for economic stability,”.

The statement comes just a day after Trump’s Special Envoy Richard Grenell urged the Pakistan authorities to release Imran Khan from jail. He said that Imran Khan was facing fake cases and was not a traditional politician. Being a cricketer, he said, Imran Khan used to say things straight. He said that the public should be allowed to decide chose their leadership in the country.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar, incumbent chairman of PTI, also made a statement that Imran Khan would fight his all cases and would emerge victorious, ruling out any foreign interference in this regard.