Imran Khan to fight till last ball: Dr Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Special Assistant on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Wednesday said whether the Prime Minister Imran Khan wins or lose, he would fight till the last ball.

Gill in a tweet said, "For the first time the whole Pakistani nation will see how an honest leader fights.

Whether he wins or loses, Khan will fight till the last ball.

Khan will neither do horse trading nor will he be discouraged.

He won't break any promises he made to you (nation). Captain will stand firm and strong in fighting this battle too," he said.