Imran Khan to form govt after 2023 elections on basis of welfare schemes: Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that Imran Khan would form the government in Pakistan after winning 2023 elections on basis of welfare schemes.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has initiated several public welfare projects after coming to power in 2018 elections, he said while talking to a private television channel. The popularity graph of PTI is increasing in the country because of Ahsaas program, Kamyab Jawan program, housing schemes, and free health insurancecards for poor masses of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab, he said.

We have no worries about the long march of Opposition parties, he said. The Opposition leadersare trying to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases, he said. The Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders could not provide evidence of illegal transaction of money found in their accounts, he said. The PTI leadership is sincerely working for common man, he added. He said the PTI would win the next general elections with full support of the masses.