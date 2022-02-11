UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan To Form Govt After 2023 Elections On Basis Of Welfare Schemes: Faisal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Imran Khan to form govt after 2023 elections on basis of welfare schemes: Faisal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Thursday said that Imran Khan would form the government in Pakistan after winning 2023 elections on basis of welfare schemes.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government has initiated several public welfare projects after coming to power in 2018 elections, he said while talking to a private television channel. The popularity graph of PTI is increasing in the country because of Ahsaas program, Kamyab Jawan program, housing schemes, and free health insurancecards for poor masses of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Punjab, he said.

We have no worries about the long march of Opposition parties, he said. The Opposition leadersare trying to get rid of corruption and money laundering cases, he said. The Pakistan Muslim League-N leaders could not provide evidence of illegal transaction of money found in their accounts, he said. The PTI leadership is sincerely working for common man, he added. He said the PTI would win the next general elections with full support of the masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Punjab Long March Man Money 2018 Muslim TV Government Opposition Housing

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport ..

Lahore High Court strikes down Para 51 of Passport and Visa Manual 2006

40 minutes ago
 France's Nobel winner for co-discovery of HIV viru ..

France's Nobel winner for co-discovery of HIV virus dies: mayor

40 minutes ago
 USA spoils host China's hockey debut in 8-0 thrash ..

USA spoils host China's hockey debut in 8-0 thrashing

40 minutes ago
 Chauntra Police arrests four culprits with illegal ..

Chauntra Police arrests four culprits with illegal weapons, ammunition

40 minutes ago
 India committing massive human rights violations i ..

India committing massive human rights violations in IIOJK: Qureshi

40 minutes ago
 One COVID patient dies, 312 test positive in Hyder ..

One COVID patient dies, 312 test positive in Hyderabad

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>