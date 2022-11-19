UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan To Give Date For Long March's Arrival In Rawalpindi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 19, 2022 | 03:18 PM

Imran Khan to give date for long march's arrival in Rawalpindi

The PTI Chairman is due to make this announcement in Rawat today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2022) PTI Chairman Imran Khan will make announcement today about the final date of arrival to Rawalpindi in Rawat.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI announced that party chairman Imran Khan will announce the arrival date of the long march in Rawalpindi today at 2pm in Rawat.

Earlier in the day, the Islamabad administration issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to PTI to hold a rally in the capital city.

The administration permitted the party to hold a rally after PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan's meeting with the Islamabad deputy commissioner.

PTI wrote a letter to the Islamabad administration, making request for permission to hold a rally in the Federal capital.

