Imran Khan to highlight Kashmiris' sentiments at UNGA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will forcefully highlight sentiments of Kashmiris during his address to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

In a statement he said, "The Prime Minister Imran Khan's address in the UNGA will be historical one and Imran Khan has become a strong advocate of Kashmir in the history of Pakistan." The Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always adopted a clear stance on Kashmir issue.

He said that India should not forget February27 and "Pakistan will respond to peace with peace and aggression with aggression.

" He said that Indian step of August 5 was an attempt to commit genocide against Kashmiris.

He said that due to effective diplomacy of Pakistan, India was under immense pressure to lift the curfew in the Occupied Kashmir.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that all the political parties were on one page on the Kashmir issue.

Criticizing Maulana Fazlur Rehman for his long march, he said that people will reject his personal agenda.

He said that announcement of march had exposed MaulanaFazal-ur-Rehman before the nation.