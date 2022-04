ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will hold a public meeting in Peshawar on Tuesday.

According to party sources, it will be his first public meeting after his removal from power.

Imran Khan lost his position as prime minister after he lost confidence of the majority of legislators in the National Assembly.