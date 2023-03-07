Imran Khan to indicted in Toshakhana case on March 13

UrduPoint.com

The district court on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in personal capacity on March 13 for indictment in the Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The district court on Tuesday summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in personal capacity on March 13 for indictment in the Toshakhana case.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal took three recessions during the hearing of the case filed by the District Election Commissioner Islamabad as Imran Khan's appeal against the issuance of his non-bailable warrants was being heard by the Islamabad High Court.

When the court was told about the suspension of Imran Khan's arrest warrants by the IHC, it issued a summon notice for the accused for indictment on March 13.

Earlier, during the hearing, the judge indicated for fixing the case on March 9, as Imran Khan was going to appear before the high court on the same date, and he would issue orders to the Islamabad Police and Interior Ministry for security arrangements.

The private security team of the PTI chief could review the security arrangements at the district courts, he added.

Imran Khan's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat pleaded that his client could not appear before the court due to certain reasons.

Imran Khan had repeatedly highlighted security threats to his life and moreover, his appearance in court would put the lives of citizens, lawyers and judges at risk as well, he added.

The judge, however, observed that it was the court's responsibility to ensure security arrangements.

Earlier, the judge also asked about the guarantor on the non-appearance of Imran Khan. The guarantor was bound to produce the accused before the court, he observed.

The ECP lawyer said the legal team of Imran Khan should have informed about the non-appearance of the accused in the morning to avoid wastage of time.

Imran Khan's lawyer prayed the court to adjourn the case till next week, citing the health issues of his client.

Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha requested the court to fix the case for March 9 as the PTI chief would surely appear before the IHC on that day.

The court held recessions three times due to the hearing of IHC bench in the case and later summoned Imran Khan on March 13, after the high court issued verdict.

