Imran Khan To Meet Flood-affectees In DI Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 08, 2022 | 02:42 PM

Imran Khan to meet flood-affectees in DI Khan

The PTI Chairman will review the flood relief operations in the city and will get briefing on the damages incurred to people and infrastructure due to heavy floods.

PESHAWAR: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 8th, 2022) PTI Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan will meet flood affectees of Dera Ismail (DI) Khan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province today.

Imran Khan will review the flood relief operations in the city and get briefing on the damages incurred to people and infrastructure due to heavy floods.

The PTI Chairman will also distribute relief funds among the flood affectees of the area at a ceremony to be held at Circuit House DI Khan.

Earlier in September, Khan had held third telethon to raise funds for the rehabilitation of flood victims in Pakistan.

Khan, in the telethon, had said that never in the history, Rs10 billion were collected during five hours of two telethon.

“We would be using these funds in a transparent manner and will devise a system that will bring transparency in their utilization,” said Khan.

