UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Imran Khan To Persistently Plead For Kashmiris' Rights: Dr Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:49 PM

Imran Khan to persistently plead for Kashmiris' rights: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged that he would persistently plead for the rights of oppressed Kashmiris as an advocate, ambassador and spokesman of Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged that he would persistently plead for the rights of oppressed Kashmiris as an advocate, ambassador and spokesman of Kashmir issue.

Speaking to media at an event of forming of chains with human hands to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, she said Pakistan would raise voice for the Kashmiris at every forum of the world.

She said the Prime Minister will continue to fight for the cause of Kashmiris with determination like a rock. Today people from all walks of life including women, children, elderly and youth formed a chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris, she added.

People of Pakistan feel the intensity of pain and anguish of Kashmiris, she noted.

The forming of chain of hands was meant to shake the conscience of world community, human rights organizations and the international media, she added.

The Special Assistant said that India had snatched the freedom of expression and speech of people of Occupied Kashmir and their homes had been turned into jails.The chain of hands formed in support of the besieged Kashmiris would shatter the hegemony of India, she added.

She said :"The strength shown by people of Pakistan by forming chains will break chains with which India is shackling Kashmiris. They will get their freedom one day due to sacrifices rendered by their generations." Dr Firdous thanked civil society, media and people from differentsections of society for expressing solidarity with the people ofOccupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister World Civil Society Firdous Ashiq Awan Women Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Training camp for women series against Bangladesh ..

3 minutes ago

NTC observes Kashmir day

2 minutes ago

Islamabad Police introduces 'Mobile Facilitation C ..

2 minutes ago

1st balloting for Naya Pakistan Housing Project on ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad visits hos ..

2 minutes ago

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry thanks KP ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.