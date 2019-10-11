Imran Khan to persistently plead for Kashmiris' rights: Dr Firdous

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had pledged that he would persistently plead for the rights of oppressed Kashmiris as an advocate, ambassador and spokesman of Kashmir issue

Speaking to media at an event of forming of chains with human hands to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, she said Pakistan would raise voice for the Kashmiris at every forum of the world.

She said the Prime Minister will continue to fight for the cause of Kashmiris with determination like a rock. Today people from all walks of life including women, children, elderly and youth formed a chain to express solidarity with Kashmiris, she added.

People of Pakistan feel the intensity of pain and anguish of Kashmiris, she noted.

The forming of chain of hands was meant to shake the conscience of world community, human rights organizations and the international media, she added.

The Special Assistant said that India had snatched the freedom of expression and speech of people of Occupied Kashmir and their homes had been turned into jails.The chain of hands formed in support of the besieged Kashmiris would shatter the hegemony of India, she added.

She said :"The strength shown by people of Pakistan by forming chains will break chains with which India is shackling Kashmiris. They will get their freedom one day due to sacrifices rendered by their generations." Dr Firdous thanked civil society, media and people from differentsections of society for expressing solidarity with the people ofOccupied Kashmir.