Imran Khan To Pull Country Out Of Crisis: PTI Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:16 PM

Imran Khan to pull country out of crisis: PTI Karachi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter on Saturday felicitating the nation on 24th foundation day of PTI, said Prime Minister Imran Khan's would pull the country out of crisis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter on Saturday felicitating the nation on 24th foundation day of PTI, said Prime Minister Imran Khan's would pull the country out of crisis.

The activities of the foundation day had been limited due to the current situation of the coronavirus, said PTI Karachi.

PTI was struggling for change in the life of a common man and making all-out efforts for ensuring justice system in the country, said a statement.

The country today was moving on the path of prosperity and development and every Pakistani was proud of PM Imran Khan for his struggle and hard work.

