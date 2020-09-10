Sardar Rehman, General Secretary of PTI, Welfare wing Islamabad Region has said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan will realise Mohammad Ali Jinnah's dream of a glorious Pakistan Talking to APP while paying tribute to Quaid e Azam on his 72 death anniversary, he said that Quaid had envisioned Pakistan as a progressive and developed country which can be achieved through good governance, adding that the incumbent government would deliver with utmost sense of responsibility

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :Sardar Rehman, General Secretary of PTI, Welfare wing Islamabad Region has said that Prime Minister, Imran Khan will realise Mohammad Ali Jinnah's dream of a glorious Pakistan Talking to APP while paying tribute to Quaid e Azam on his 72 death anniversary, he said that Quaid had envisioned Pakistan as a progressive and developed country which can be achieved through good governance, adding that the incumbent government would deliver with utmost sense of responsibility.

By the Grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan of Quaid-e-Azam will be given a practical shape under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and everyone will have equal access to socio-economic justice. Similarly, dream of making Pakistan a true welfare Islamic state will also be fulfilled in the tenure of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.

Sardar Rehman said that establishment of a peaceful society based on tolerance, harmony and affection was the dream of founder of the nation and we are living as a independent nation due to the hard work and struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Quaid-e-Azam is amongst the great and visionary leaders of the twentieth century and has inspired millions across the world, he said.

Quaid dedicated his life to ensuring that the Muslims had their own state where people of other religions could also lead their lives in harmony, he added.

He said Federal government was paying special attention to the CPEC project in order to make it successful which would bring development and prosperity to the entire country.

On this day in 1948, Pakistan lost its founding father, Mohammad Ali Jinnah. His efforts to gain independence for the Muslims of the sub-continent earned him the title of Quaid-e-Azam, he added.