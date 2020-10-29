UrduPoint.com
Imran Khan To Serve As Prime Minister Till 2028; Says Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 03:00 PM

Imran Khan to serve as Prime Minister till 2028; says Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said those claiming to topple the government till January 2021 and adopting agenda against state institutions should know that Imran Khan would continue to serve as Prime Minister till 2028.

Speaking here in National Assembly, the minister said that Opposition's narrative in its three various gatherings was really condemnable as they do not know how to behave and talk in public meetings.

He said that Opposition consuming their energies on narratives against institutions and even Constitution should know that Imran Khan would continue to serve till 2028.

He said the opposition should talk with the government on electoral reforms, economy, governance and future of the country.

Rather adopting such attitude, he said Opposition (PML-N) wanted end of eight cases against the Nawaz Shairf.

The minister said that Pak Armed Forces taught a lesson to the enemy who challenged our defense after Pulwama incident. He said we are proud of Pak Army whose officers and jawans stood shoulder by shoulder in fight against enemy and defeated them.

Fawad Chaudhry said that opposition had right to criticize the government after differences with its policies. However, they should know how to behave and talk about sensitive issues.

Citing the protest of the opposition in the House last day, the minister said that respect of the Chair and maintaining decorum in the House is duty of every lawmaker. He hoped that opposition members would seriously contribute in the proceedings of the House.

