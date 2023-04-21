UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan To Start Tickets Review Process From Tomorrow

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 21, 2023 | 07:49 PM

Imran Khan to start tickets review process from tomorrow  

The PTI Chief says he will continue to review till 26th of April the cases sent to him by four reconciliation committees.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 21st, 2023) Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that he would begin the tickets review process from tomorrow (Sunday) for the upcoming elections in Punjab.

Imran Khan said he would continue to review the cases till 26th sent to him by the four reconciliation committees that were formed for this purpose.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan wrote, “ I will begin the tickets review process from tomorrow till 26th of cases sent to me by the 4 Reconciliation committees that were formed for this purpose,”.

The PTI Chief’s response came a day after his party finalized distribution of tickets among the candidates from across Punjab.

The latest reports suggested that many of the PTI leaders were unhappy for not failing to get tickets.

However, Imran Khan’s tweet indicated that the candidates’ cases would reviewed and they had still chance to get ticket.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz did not issue tickets to its candidates so far, and linked the matter with the outcome of the legal battle in the top court of the country regarding elections date.

The coalition partners, on other hand, rejected the orders of the court for dialogue with the political rivals, especially the PTI. JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto said they would not accept any “dictation” regarding elections in Punjab.

