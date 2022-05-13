UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Tried To Take Unconstitutional Acts: Nayyar Bukhari

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 12:49 AM

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Nayyar Bukhari

Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Chairman of Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Thursday said former prime minister Imran Khan took unconstitutional measures during no confidence motion presented against him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Senior Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former Chairman of Senate Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari on Thursday said former prime minister Imran Khan took unconstitutional measures during no confidence motion presented against him.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Imran Khan wanted to create such circumstances for imposing martial law in the country.

He said the constitution has defined parameters for all the national institutions.

Bukhari said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had double standards, its members had resigned from the parliament but on the other side they were enjoying all perks and privileges including salaries.

He said the national security institutions had been rendered sacrifices for a long time which were unforgettable.

He said all political parties should play their role to development of the country and welfare of its people rather then maligning others.

