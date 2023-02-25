UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Trying To Make National Institutions Controversial Under Conspiracy: Muqam

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Imran Khan trying to make national institutions controversial under conspiracy: Muqam

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was trying to make national institutions controversial under a conspiracy.

He stated this while talking to the media after offering condolence with PML-N Youth Wing's divisional president Roshan Zamir Laghari over the demise of his mother.

Amir Muqam, who is also the Provincial President of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, termed the PTI's 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' as 'Jaib Bharo Tehreek'.

He said the nation especially the youth have realized that PML-N Supremo Nawaz Sharif was the leader who can steer the country out of current crises.

He said the general elections in the country will be held on its time, adding that the coalition government of PDM was taking steps to steer the country out of economic crisis.

Amir Muqam said that the politics of Imran Khan was based on lies, adding that the PTI chairman tried to mislead the people over the name of cipher and brought them out to the streets.

He said that Imran Khan was speaking against the national institutions under a conspiracy.

On this occasion, PML-N leader Dr. Abdullah Zafri, PML-N Tank President Samiullah Khan Barki, Provincial Vice President Naeem Khan Wazir, Provincial Vice President Muhammad Akbar Khan alias Noni Khan Gandapur, Sheikh Arif, Allah Nawaz Kharal, Yameen Jan, M. Fawad, Zeeshan Raj and others were present.

Earlier, Amir Muqam also went to Miyakhel House where he condoled over the death of former Member of National Assembly Sardar Umar Farooq Khan Miyakhel (late).

Speaking on this occasion, the Advisor said Sardar Umar Farooq Khan Miyankhil has always served the area and a vacuum has been created after his death.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous.

