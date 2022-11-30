Imran Khan undemocratic approach must be stopped: Syed Fahd Husain

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's spokesman Syed Fahd Husain on Tuesday said that Imran's biggest problem was its inability to understand the democratic system.

Imran's undemocratic approach of "my way is the highway" must be stopped, he added.

Talking to a private media channel he said Imran khan wants the system to move in his favour only, otherwise he shouts foul and does not even abstain from denying the whole system.

Criticizing Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) politics he said that let's presume PTI lose the forthcoming election, will they accept the result? They won't, Imran Khan will raise questions on the election commission and will be on roads again.

The government strongly believe that the assemblies should complete its full term, and coalition parties will make every effort to make that happen, he maintained.

He said, in his lust for power, Imran Khan did not even hesitate to bankrupt the country. In four-year rule, PTI destroyed the economy but now shamelessly using the same as a prop for false political narrative, he added.

"We have their debris, we are cleaning up their economic mess", Fahd said.

PM's spokesperson hoped that the IMF's 9th review process would be finished quickly and that the government will receive the next tranche.

The government was eager to end the economic uncertainty and offer relief to the general populace, he added.