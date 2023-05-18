Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover  

, ,

The ultimatum for Mr. Khan to comply the order of the local authorities expires at 2 p.m. today.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 18th, 2023) Police have maintained a tight encirclement of Imran Khan's residence in Lahore as the 24-hour deadline provided to the former prime minister approaches its expiration on Thursday.

The authorities' demand for the handover of suspects allegedly taking refuge inside has led to escalating tensions between Mr. Khan's followers and the security forces, sparking concerns of further clashes.

Following Mr. Khan's arrest, his supporters reportedly engaged in acts of violence against public property and military installations, resulting in the loss of at least 10 lives in confrontations with the police nationwide. The situation only calmed down when Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered Mr. Khan's release.

The police, who surrounded the premises on Wednesday, are requesting the surrender of 40 suspects. The ultimatum for Mr. Khan to comply the order of the local authorities will expire at 2 p.m. today.

In a press conference, Amir Mir, the spokesperson for the Punjab government, stated that the police were prepared to use firearms if provoked. He revealed that over 3,400 individuals associated with the clashes had already been apprehended, and further raids were planned. The caretaker information minister, Mr. Mir, clarified on Wednesday night that the government had no intention of arresting Imran Khan, the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), until the 24-hour deadline had lapsed.

The caretaker Punjab government had previously issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the PTI, urging them to surrender "30 to 40 terrorists" who were allegedly hiding in Imran Khan's residence in Lahore. The caretaker information minister, Aamir Mir, made the announcement during a press conference in the provincial capital. Mr. Mir accused the PTI of assuming the role of a non-state actor, citing their persistent criticism of the military over the past year. He claimed that the violent protests on May 9, which included attacks on military installations, were part of a premeditated plan. The government has adopted a "zero tolerance policy" toward such actions.

Mir informed reporters that the interim Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, had empowered the Punjab police to take firm action against the perpetrators of arson. Those responsible for attacking military installations would be subject to trial in military courts. He emphasized that innocent individuals would not be unjustly penalized, as all cases would undergo thorough verification. Mir condemned the "PTI miscreants" for crossing the line on May 9, revealing that over 3,400 attackers had been apprehended and 254 cases had been registered.